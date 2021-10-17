United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys 7,603 Shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,603 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $14,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 748,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,515,000 after purchasing an additional 68,861 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 398,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 151,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,534,000 after acquiring an additional 16,703 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 89.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 25,543 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 26,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:GVI opened at $114.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.61.

