United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 531.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,284 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $14,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at $41,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 9.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $199.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $129.16 and a 1 year high of $202.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.02. The stock has a market cap of $127.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $2.4803 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

DEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

