United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $10.09 Million Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,451 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $10,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,990,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 891,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,474 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTCH opened at $160.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.92. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.42 and a 52-week high of $174.68. The company has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.23, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.07 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $987,354.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,070 shares of company stock valued at $16,994,846. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTCH. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.22.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

