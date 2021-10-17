United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $11.02 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.40% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $11,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 238,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,344,000 after purchasing an additional 37,048 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 170,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,018,000 after purchasing an additional 9,062 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 105,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,790,000 after purchasing an additional 12,238 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 36.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,212,000 after purchasing an additional 25,515 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period.

Shares of IYH opened at $277.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.10. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $217.02 and a 12 month high of $296.68.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

