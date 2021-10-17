United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,057 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock opened at $79.98 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $60.97 and a 52-week high of $82.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.58.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

