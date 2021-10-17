United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $14,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

VGK stock opened at $68.20 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $49.17 and a 52-week high of $70.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.83.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

