United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 7,376 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,376 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $10,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Square in the 2nd quarter valued at $420,000. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,559,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,111,528,000 after buying an additional 679,147 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Square by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 16,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 237,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,854,000 after acquiring an additional 28,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.31.

NYSE:SQ opened at $249.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.46 billion, a PE ratio of 218.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.10 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.91.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 7,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total transaction of $1,587,900.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $133,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,194,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 299,381 shares of company stock valued at $77,561,418 in the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

