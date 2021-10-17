United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $11,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 16.5% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,902,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.1% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 374,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,659 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.2% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 71,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 96.6% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 17,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.85.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $611,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $197,551.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,852.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,735 shares of company stock worth $3,984,227 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $125.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.34. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.22 and a fifty-two week high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

