United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 12,485 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,485 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $11,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 488.4% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.7% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.7% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYG opened at $66.55 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $68.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.06.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.