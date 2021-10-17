United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 32,593 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,593 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $12,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at $51,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG stock opened at $160.33 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $124.14 and a 52 week high of $163.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.38.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.