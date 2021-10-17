United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 4,931 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,931 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $12,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 356.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 28,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 22,323 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $300.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $299.45 and its 200 day moving average is $300.45. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $220.25 and a 52 week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

