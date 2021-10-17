United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Hutner Capital Management Inc.

Hutner Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for 1.5% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,492,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,208,000. Tobam boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 74,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,582,000 after purchasing an additional 16,778 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 603.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 21,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 53,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $193.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.36. The firm has a market cap of $168.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.57%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.26.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.