United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 177.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,439 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,354 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.07% of United Rentals worth $15,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in United Rentals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in United Rentals by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on URI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.27.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $349.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.25 and a fifty-two week high of $369.22.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.