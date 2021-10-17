United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.06% of United Rentals worth $14,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Cartenna Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 35.3% in the second quarter. Cartenna Capital LP now owns 32,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 177.7% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 47,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,134,000 after acquiring an additional 30,354 shares in the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. SevenOneSeven Capital Management bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $349.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.25 and a 52 week high of $369.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.88.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current year.

URI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.27.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

