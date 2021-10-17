United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $50.50 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

In related news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 4,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $125,964.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,033,000 after acquiring an additional 640,919 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United States Cellular by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,642 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,371,000 after purchasing an additional 117,489 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in United States Cellular by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 262,887 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,590,000 after purchasing an additional 113,237 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in United States Cellular by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,926 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,821,000 after purchasing an additional 109,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in United States Cellular by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 382,132 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,875,000 after purchasing an additional 104,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USM stock opened at $31.62 on Friday. United States Cellular has a one year low of $28.19 and a one year high of $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.63.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 4.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United States Cellular will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

