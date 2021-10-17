UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Senator Investment Group LP

Senator Investment Group LP cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 2.3% of Senator Investment Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Senator Investment Group LP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $120,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,438 shares of company stock worth $17,159,729 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price objective for the company. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $488.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.43.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $428.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $412.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.00. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $299.60 and a 1-year high of $433.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

