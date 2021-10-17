UnlimitedIP Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.27 Million (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. UnlimitedIP has a total market capitalization of $7.27 million and approximately $723,512.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UnlimitedIP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UnlimitedIP alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00042556 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.63 or 0.00199096 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.34 or 0.00090736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Coin Profile

UIP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,539,985,525 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UnlimitedIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UnlimitedIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.