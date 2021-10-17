UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Market Cap Hits $2.79 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 17th. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and $2.84 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be bought for $2.93 or 0.00004893 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $179.94 or 0.00300808 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 65.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000550 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000027 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Profile

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex . UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.