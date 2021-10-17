UREEQA Hits Market Cap of $9.30 Million (URQA)

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 17th. UREEQA has a market cap of $9.30 million and approximately $13,224.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UREEQA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000554 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, UREEQA has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UREEQA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00068148 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00072333 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.09 or 0.00105779 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,593.39 or 1.00015458 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,755.32 or 0.06198539 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00025557 BTC.

About UREEQA

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

UREEQA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UREEQA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UREEQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UREEQA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UREEQA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.