Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) Short Interest Update

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 47.4% from the September 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBP. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 20,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBP opened at $18.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.94. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 11.69%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.