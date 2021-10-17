Urus Trading Down 15.9% Over Last 7 Days (URUS)

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. One Urus coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on popular exchanges. Urus has a market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Urus has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00042373 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.18 or 0.00198574 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00089178 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Urus Profile

URUS is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

