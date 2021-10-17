USDJ (USDJ) Trading 0% Higher Over Last 7 Days

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One USDJ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, USDJ has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $14.83 million and $7.56 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. The official website for USDJ is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling USDJ

