Utrust Achieves Market Capitalization of $186.77 Million (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 17th. Utrust has a market capitalization of $186.77 million and approximately $39.46 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Utrust has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Utrust coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000677 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00043124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.56 or 0.00203192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.13 or 0.00091566 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Utrust Coin Profile

UTK is a coin. It was first traded on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust . The official website for Utrust is utrust.com . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

