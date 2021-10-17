V-ID Hits Market Cap of $45.71 Million (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. One V-ID coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, V-ID has traded up 65.5% against the dollar. V-ID has a total market capitalization of $45.71 million and $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00044568 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002452 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.39 or 0.00206056 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00093172 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.
About V-ID
According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “
V-ID Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
