V-ID (VIDT) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $8.26 Million

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. V-ID has a market capitalization of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, V-ID has traded 65.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One V-ID coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00042427 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002388 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.60 or 0.00199112 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.45 or 0.00089328 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.
V-ID Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “
Buying and Selling V-ID
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for V-ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for V-ID and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.