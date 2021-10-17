Vai (VAI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.20 Million

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. Vai has a market cap of $132.73 million and $2.20 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vai coin can now be bought for $0.98 or 0.00001610 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vai has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00068667 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.59 or 0.00073306 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.05 or 0.00105290 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,854.70 or 1.00043226 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,808.60 or 0.06261225 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00025225 BTC.

Vai Coin Profile

Vai’s total supply is 135,513,356 coins. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The official website for Vai is venus.io . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

