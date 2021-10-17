Validity 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.31 Million (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. During the last seven days, Validity has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One Validity coin can now be purchased for about $6.55 or 0.00010750 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Validity has a market capitalization of $28.94 million and $1.31 million worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.13 or 0.00359740 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Validity Profile

VAL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,421,363 coins and its circulating supply is 4,419,170 coins. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Validity is validitytech.com . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

