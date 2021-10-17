Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,136,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612,832 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.28% of Valley National Bancorp worth $15,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 6.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 20.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 21.4% during the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 15.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup raised Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Hovde Group raised Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY opened at $13.62 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.29 and a 12-month high of $14.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $344.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Valley National Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.83%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

