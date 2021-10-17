VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 986,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,730 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 3.65% of VanECk BDC Income ETF worth $16,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 1,406.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000.

VanECk BDC Income ETF stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.00. VanECk BDC Income ETF has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $17.70.

