VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Stock Position Raised by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,005,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,977,569 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.94% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $136,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 55.5% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5,622.9% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $32.52 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $41.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.26.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.