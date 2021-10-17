Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCR. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 50.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

VCR opened at $323.13 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $227.52 and a 12 month high of $324.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $316.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.04.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

