Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is FSA Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

FSA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 3.3% of FSA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. FSA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 54,965,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,985,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,598 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,909,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,764,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,081 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 45,474,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,480,720,000 after buying an additional 2,456,724 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 41,215,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,145,256,000 after buying an additional 338,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wit LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 41,000,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,226,747,000 after buying an additional 5,978,862 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.80. 7,626,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,155,435. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.32. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $43.59 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

