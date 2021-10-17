Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 1,020,846 Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,291,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020,846 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.60% of Scientific Games worth $642,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Scientific Games by 2.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,955,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,848,000 after acquiring an additional 82,069 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Scientific Games by 12.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 253,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after acquiring an additional 27,491 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Scientific Games by 4.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Scientific Games during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Scientific Games by 86.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.90.

SGMS stock opened at $84.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -68.47 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.37 and its 200 day moving average is $66.95. Scientific Games Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $89.16.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.73 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.15) EPS. Research analysts predict that Scientific Games Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

