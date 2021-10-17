Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 1,117,923 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,741,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117,923 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.42% of Upwork worth $626,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Upwork by 6.4% during the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Upwork by 22.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upwork during the second quarter valued at about $174,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upwork during the second quarter valued at about $30,845,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Upwork by 280.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 26,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $59.21 on Friday. Upwork Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $64.49. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -296.05 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.84 and its 200 day moving average is $48.27.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $124.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.82 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,281 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $64,267.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 700,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,134,602.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leela Srinivasan sold 7,200 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $326,016.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,345.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,687 shares of company stock worth $3,027,744. 25.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America started coverage on Upwork in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.36.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

