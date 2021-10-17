Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 761,096 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,577,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 761,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.08% of Olin worth $674,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OLN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Olin by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Olin by 608.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 17,028 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Olin by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Olin by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 492,079 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,684,000 after purchasing an additional 203,797 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Olin by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 120,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OLN opened at $49.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.37. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $52.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.03.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 28.77%. Olin’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Olin’s payout ratio is currently -59.26%.

In other news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $148,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,778,768.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OLN. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Olin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

