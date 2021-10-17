Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,677,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,197,259 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.68% of Virgin Galactic worth $629,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Virgin Galactic by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Virgin Galactic by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 71,049 shares in the last quarter. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.93.

NYSE SPCE opened at $20.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 0.34. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,025,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $78,892,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,785,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,118,500. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

