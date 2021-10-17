Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,288,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,317 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.49% of Anaplan worth $654,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 92.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,085,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,915 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the second quarter worth $131,840,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the first quarter worth $103,801,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the first quarter worth $86,228,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 87.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,232,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,846 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 870 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $56,497.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $2,487,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 508,748 shares of company stock valued at $33,157,845 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PLAN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Anaplan from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on Anaplan from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Anaplan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Anaplan from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anaplan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.96.

Anaplan stock opened at $64.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.32 and a 200-day moving average of $57.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.56 and a beta of 1.99. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The business had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Anaplan’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

