Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,458,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,005,431 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 6.94% of Vertiv worth $667,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the second quarter worth about $987,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 5.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,691,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,390,000 after buying an additional 822,898 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the second quarter worth about $2,266,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 1,329.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 399,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,910,000 after buying an additional 371,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

NYSE:VRT opened at $22.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 79.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.03.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 71.45%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.