Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 186,158 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,017,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,158 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 14.43% of Highwoods Properties worth $678,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 5.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 0.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 8.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 8,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 82,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

HIW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $46.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.30 and a 200-day moving average of $45.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $48.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $185.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.55 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 55.87%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

