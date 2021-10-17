Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 576,903 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,304,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 576,903 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.03% of MDU Resources Group worth $636,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 54.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 46.7% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

NYSE MDU opened at $30.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.72. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $35.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.29 and its 200 day moving average is $32.10.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.