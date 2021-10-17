Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,910,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 166,342 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.06% of Acceleron Pharma worth $616,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter worth about $86,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 915.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter worth about $121,000. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

Acceleron Pharma stock opened at $172.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of -46.61 and a beta of 0.35. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.98 and a 52-week high of $189.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.15.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $27.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.13 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 26.79% and a negative net margin of 221.15%. Analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on XLRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $113.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $168.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acceleron Pharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.40.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $875,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 19,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total transaction of $3,146,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,286 shares of company stock worth $5,770,648. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.