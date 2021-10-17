Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,471,251 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 116,817 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.61% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $612,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter worth $67,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 89.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter worth $112,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.29.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $123.66 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.62 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.12 and a 200-day moving average of $114.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $371.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.97 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.49% and a return on equity of 10.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 80.43%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

