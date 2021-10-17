Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,134,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 52,762 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.01% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $667,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $178.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 1.38. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.46 and a 52-week high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.63.

Mirati Therapeutics Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

