Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,591,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247,403 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.19% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $621,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $534,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $414,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 295.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 9,442 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 38.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 39.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,147,000 after purchasing an additional 77,237 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

WH opened at $83.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 69.50 and a beta of 1.78. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.23 and a twelve month high of $84.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.93 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.39%. As a group, analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 93.20%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.