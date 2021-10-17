Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,753,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,251 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.61% of ManpowerGroup worth $684,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the second quarter worth $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 137.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 346.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 1,522.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAN. Barclays lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

MAN stock opened at $112.69 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $125.07. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.40 and a 200 day moving average of $116.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

