Vanguard Group Inc. Has $615.27 Million Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,642,951 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 589,777 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.63% of Toll Brothers worth $615,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 322.2% during the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,900,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 343.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,808,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,431 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 2,447.1% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 499,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 479,624 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 61.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 814,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,218,000 after acquiring an additional 310,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 174.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 411,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,776,000 after acquiring an additional 261,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $58.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.56. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.95 and a 12 month high of $68.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

TOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.03.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

