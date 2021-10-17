Vanguard Group Inc. Has $619.24 Million Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,978,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,741 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.45% of Fox Factory worth $619,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the second quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $157.20 on Friday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a one year low of $78.20 and a one year high of $172.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.85 and its 200 day moving average is $150.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.79.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $328.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.54 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 13.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Fox Factory from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $47,819.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,417.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $141,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,711 shares of company stock worth $266,875. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

