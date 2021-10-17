Vanguard Group Inc. Has $635.30 Million Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,308,306 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 445,365 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.96% of Foot Locker worth $635,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 2.7% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 3.4% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,021 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 51.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 4.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,792 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FL. Bank of America started coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Foot Locker from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.73.

NYSE:FL opened at $47.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.16. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.86 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

