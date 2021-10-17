Vanguard Group Inc. Has $638.55 Million Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,678,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.80% of Macy’s worth $638,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Macy’s by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,697 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Macy’s by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,403 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Macy’s by 1,003.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,205,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,587 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Macy’s by 353.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,164,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,846,000 after acquiring an additional 907,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $14,120,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of M opened at $24.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.11. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $25.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.81) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is -27.15%.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Macy’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.10.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $40,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

