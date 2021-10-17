Vanguard Group Inc. Has $642.27 Million Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,044,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,442 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.59% of Amcor worth $642,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,792,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,382 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,982,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,630,000 after purchasing an additional 612,259 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 8,376.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,105,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,724,000 after purchasing an additional 11,962,277 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,339,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,175 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,320,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,267,000 after purchasing an additional 967,401 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 8,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $106,850.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,888,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $8,373,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,928.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,043,864 shares of company stock valued at $13,108,520 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

AMCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.77.

Shares of AMCR opened at $11.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $12.92.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 7.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 63.51%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.